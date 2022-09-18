After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction.

Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.

What we're watching: Inflation isn't slowing down, according to this month's Consumer Price Index. Biden's celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act occurred on a day when the stock market plunged over 1,200 points, prompting ridicule from Republicans who see inflation as their top campaign issue.

By the numbers: RealClearPolitics polling averages in Georgia and Nevada now show the Democratic senators tied or trailing their GOP challengers. That's a precarious position for any incumbent to be in at this point.

Marquette Law School released polling in Wisconsin suggesting that the GOP's ad blitz painting Democrat Mandela Barnes as soft on crime is working — with Sen. Ron Johnson closing a seven-point deficit from last month.

But, but, but: Beyond running as the opposition, Republicans are still struggling to advance a winning message for their party.

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) 15-week federal abortion ban bill was introduced the same day as last week's ugly inflation reading, keeping the focus on the GOP's unpopular support for abortion restrictions and undermining the message that abortion policy should be left to the states.

Graham's proposal divided Republicans and has no chance of passing through Congress.

Reality check: The elevation of weak Senate candidates is the biggest political challenge for Republicans in the home stretch.

Be smart: Control of the Senate will likely come down to three races: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. The party that wins two of those three is poised to hold a narrow 51-seat Senate majority.