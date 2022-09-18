Biden remembers Queen Elizabeth as "decent, honorable and all about service"

President Biden offered condolences Sunday on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, saying her loss "leaves a giant hole."

Driving the news: "I think what she gave is a sense of, maybe above all, the notion of service," Biden said after signing the book of condolences. "There’s something within our capacity to do that can make things — not just the world better, but your neighborhood better, your household better, your workplace better. And that, that’s what she communicated to me."

The president reflected upon meeting the queen when he visited Windsor Castle last summer, saying she was "the same in person" as her image: "decent, honorable and all about service."

He said she reminded him of his own mother: "She had that look like, “Are you okay? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?” And then also, “Make sure you do what you’re supposed to do.”

What's next: The president and first lady attended a reception with King Charles and other international leaders on Sunday and will attend the state funeral on Monday.