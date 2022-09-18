1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Biden remembers Queen Elizabeth as "decent, honorable and all about service"
President Biden offered condolences Sunday on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, saying her loss "leaves a giant hole."
Driving the news: "I think what she gave is a sense of, maybe above all, the notion of service," Biden said after signing the book of condolences. "There’s something within our capacity to do that can make things — not just the world better, but your neighborhood better, your household better, your workplace better. And that, that’s what she communicated to me."
- The president reflected upon meeting the queen when he visited Windsor Castle last summer, saying she was "the same in person" as her image: "decent, honorable and all about service."
- He said she reminded him of his own mother: "She had that look like, “Are you okay? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?” And then also, “Make sure you do what you’re supposed to do.”
What's next: The president and first lady attended a reception with King Charles and other international leaders on Sunday and will attend the state funeral on Monday.
- Thousands have turned out to visit the Queen as she lies in state. The line reached five miles on Friday and visitors had to be turned away.