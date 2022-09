The eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday at Westminster Hall, in the latest moment honoring the late monarch.

The big picture: Thousands have turned out to visit the Queen as she lies in state. The line reached five miles on Friday and visitors had to be turned away.

In Photos

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, James (C), Viscount Severn, and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive for a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England.. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images