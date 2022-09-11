Hillary Clinton: DOJ should treat Trump like any other citizen

If there is enough evidence to suggest that former President Donald Trump committed wrongdoing, the Justice Department ought to treat him as they would anyone else, Hillary Clinton told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Trump allies have compared Clinton's misuse of an email server to the former president's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

In 2016 then-FBI Director James Comey criticized Clinton's "extremely careless" use of the private email server, but the bureau did not recommend charging her.

What they're saying: Asked by host Dana Bash how the Justice Department should weigh the possible consequences of indicting a former president against potential evidence that Trump committed a crime, Clinton acknowledged that "it's a really hard call."

"I do think the rule of law — holding people accountable — is central to our nation," she added.

"Both as Secretary of State and as a private citizen, I have answered every question I've ever been asked. I've testified for 11 hours, I've been involved in anything that was asked of me, to try to answer any kind of issue. I think that's the way the system is supposed to work," she said.

"I really believe that at the end of the day, no one is above the law and no one should be escaping accountability, if indeed the facts and the evidence point to them having done something that anyone else in our country would be investigated for and maybe even charged."

— Hillary Clinton on CNN's "State of the Union"

Clinton noted that "we do have some special exceptions for someone actually in the office" but underscored that "[Trump] is not the president."