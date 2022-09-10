Ted Cruz: Republicans are "lying" or "idiotic" if they dismiss Trump for 2024

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Republicans who dismiss former President Trump as a potential 2024 presidential candidate are "lying" or "idiotic," he told the Washington Examiner.

Driving the news: Cruz is a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race but has held off on making any official announcement. He told the Examiner that he has not made a decision about 2024 because he wants to see what Trump plans to do.

Cruz said he may still launch a 2024 campaign even if Trump decides to run again.

Anyone who is dismissing Trump as a candidate isn't being honest with their 2024 plans, Cruz said.

What he said: “There are a lot of candidates out there feeling their oats and boasting, ‘I’m running no matter what. I don’t care what Donald Trump says.’ Anyone who says that is lying. That’s an idiotic statement for someone to make who’s actually thinking about running,” Cruz said.

“The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides. That’s true for every candidate. That’s true of every potential candidate,” he said.

Cruz's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: Cruz told Fox News at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month that he will "wait and see" if former President Trump decides to run in the next presidential election.

"Everyone is going to wait and see what Donald Trump decides and make decisions from there," Cruz told Fox News.

The big picture: Other notable potential GOP candidates for the 2024 election include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, among others.

None of these candidates have made formal announcements to run.

