Vice President Kamala Harris attacked the current Supreme Court as "an activist court" that took away a "constitutional right" in an interview with NBC News that will air in full Sunday morning.

Why it matters: The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has had a domino effect across the country, with Democratic states scrambling to issue abortion protections as Republican states enact near-total bans.

What she's saying: "I think this is an activist court," Harris told NBC News' Chuck Todd when asked about polling that shows Americans' confidence in the court at a historic low.

"We had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled. And this court took that constitutional right away, and we are suffering as a nation because of it."

The current Supreme Court's actions elicit "great concern about the integrity of the court overall," she added.

It's a "very different court" compared to when justices like Earl Warren, Marshall and Sandra Day O’Connor sat on it.

Worth noting: Harris and President Biden have said they would support changing the Senate's filibuster rules to allow the chamber to pass a federal law codifying Roe v. Wade with a majority vote instead of the typical 60-vote threshold.

Democrats so far remain unsuccessful in passing abortion protections, however.

