Police said Wednesday they've arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Driving the news: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a short statement that a suspected had been taken into custody. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal the arrested suspect was Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat.

The 69-year-old, who was found dead outside his home, had "spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles' oversight of the public administrator's office," the news outlet said.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.