Skip to main content
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Las Vegas official arrested in connection with journalist's death

Rebecca Falconer
Journalist Jeff German is shown on the Las Vegas Strip on June 2, 2021.
The late journalist Jeff German on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2021. Photo: K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Police said Wednesday they've arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Driving the news: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a short statement that a suspected had been taken into custody. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal the arrested suspect was Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat.

  • The 69-year-old, who was found dead outside his home, had "spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles' oversight of the public administrator's office," the news outlet said.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper