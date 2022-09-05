A Las Vegas investigative reporter was found dead outside his home over the weekend after being stabbed, announced authorities who are looking for the suspect.

Details: The body of Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist Jeff German, 69, was found on Saturday morning and police believe he was "in an altercation with another person" the previous day "that led to him being stabbed," according to the outlet.

"The cause of his death was multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of his death was homicide," said the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in a statement Sunday, per AP.

The big picture: German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after spending over 20 years at the Las Vegas Sun.

He was held in high regard for his reports on political scandals and malfeasance, and for his coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival, which left 60 people dead and hundreds of others wounded, the Review-Journal notes.

What they're saying: "There are no words for a loss like this," tweeted Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook Sunday. "Great reporter, better man."