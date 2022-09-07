Las Vegas police issue search warrants after reporter's death
Las Vegas police said Wednesday search warrants were being served in relation to the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigate reporter Jeff German last weekend, KLAS reports.
Driving the news: Police reportedly issued a search warrant at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who was the subject of one of German's previous stories, according to both KLAS and FOX 11.
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Axios in an email it "is currently serving search warrants related to the September 3 homicide investigation that occurred in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle," but no more information would be shared.
- The police department did not confirm that a search warrant was given to Telles.
- The Las Vegas police pointed Axios to a surveillance video released Tuesday, showing a suspect wearing an orange outfit and hat.
Catch up quick: Police told the Review-Journal that German was "in an altercation with another person" last Friday "that led to him being stabbed."
- "The cause of his death was multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of his death was homicide," said the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said Sunday, per AP.
- “We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect," LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said, according to the surveillance video description.
The big picture: German reported on Telles' office back in May, detailing “allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office," according to the Review-Journal.
What's next: Police are asking residents in the area to review their video cameras to see if any more details were captured on the suspect.
