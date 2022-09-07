Las Vegas police issue search warrants after reporter's death

Las Vegas police said Wednesday search warrants were being served in relation to the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigate reporter Jeff German last weekend, KLAS reports.

Driving the news: Police reportedly issued a search warrant at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who was the subject of one of German's previous stories, according to both KLAS and FOX 11.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Axios in an email it "is currently serving search warrants related to the September 3 homicide investigation that occurred in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle," but no more information would be shared.

The police department did not confirm that a search warrant was given to Telles.

The Las Vegas police pointed Axios to a surveillance video released Tuesday, showing a suspect wearing an orange outfit and hat.

Catch up quick: Police told the Review-Journal that German was "in an altercation with another person" last Friday "that led to him being stabbed."

"The cause of his death was multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of his death was homicide," said the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said Sunday, per AP.

“We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect," LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said, according to the surveillance video description.

The big picture: German reported on Telles' office back in May, detailing “allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office," according to the Review-Journal.

What's next: Police are asking residents in the area to review their video cameras to see if any more details were captured on the suspect.

