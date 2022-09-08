Police said Wednesday evening they arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Driving the news: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a short statement that a suspect had been taken into custody. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal the arrested suspect was Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat.

Review-Journal reporter Brett Clarkson shared video online of Telles, 45, being taken into an ambulance on a stretcher surrounded by police.

Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson told the New York Times Telles was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

The big picture: German, 69, who was found dead outside his home on Saturday, "spent months reporting" on Telles' oversight of the public administrator's office following allegations of bullying, favoritism and a relationship with a staffer, per the Review-Journal. Telles denied the claims.

Telles was elected in 2018, but lost a June primary after German's reporting.

Police issued a search warrant at Telles' home earlier Wednesday.

What's next: Telles was due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon, per CNN.

What they're saying: Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement that Telles' arrest was both "an enormous relief and an outrage" for the outlet's newsroom.

"We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official," Cook said. "Journalists can't do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution."

Cook thanked police for their response, adding: "Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter."

Representatives for Telles could not immediately be reached for comment.

