Las Vegas official arrested in connection with journalist's death

Rebecca Falconer
Journalist Jeff German is shown on the Las Vegas Strip on June 2, 2021.
The late journalist Jeff German on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2021. Photo: K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Police said Wednesday evening they arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Driving the news: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a short statement that a suspect had been taken into custody. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal the arrested suspect was Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat.

  • Review-Journal reporter Brett Clarkson shared video online of Telles, 45, being taken into an ambulance on a stretcher surrounded by police.
  • Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson told the New York Times Telles was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

The big picture: German, 69, who was found dead outside his home on Saturday, "spent months reporting" on Telles' oversight of the public administrator's office following allegations of bullying, favoritism and a relationship with a staffer, per the Review-Journal. Telles denied the claims.

  • Telles was elected in 2018, but lost a June primary after German's reporting.
  • Police issued a search warrant at Telles' home earlier Wednesday.

What's next: Telles was due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon, per CNN.

What they're saying: Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement that Telles' arrest was both "an enormous relief and an outrage" for the outlet's newsroom.

  • "We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official," Cook said. "Journalists can't do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution."
  • Cook thanked police for their response, adding: "Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter."
  • Representatives for Telles could not immediately be reached for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

