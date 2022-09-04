Mass shootings in Virginia and South Carolina leave at least 2 dead, 10 injured

Mass shootings in Norfolk, Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina early Sunday morning have left at least two people dead and 10 others injured.

Why it matters: A series of high-profile mass shootings this year — including in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park — have sparked renewed attention on gun violence in the U.S.

The shootings have sparked an investigation into gun manufacturers by the House Oversight Committee and helped engender bipartisan support for the passage of the most significant federal gun legislation in nearly three decades.

In Norfolk, police responded to the shooting at around 12 a.m. Sunday. They arrived on the scene to discover seven people with gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Two of the victims, Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19, later died of their injuries, the press release confirmed.

Several of the victims were students at Norfolk State University, the school confirmed in a tweet Sunday.

Two Charleston Police officers were on the scene of downtown Charleston just before 1 a.m. on Sunday when they "observed a shooting occur in a large crowd” and saw “three individuals running on foot, immediately where the shots came from," the Post and Courier reported, citing a police incident report.