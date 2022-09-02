CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood leaving network
CNN on Friday let go of John Harwood, a White House correspondent that was at times critical of the Trump Administration.
Why it matters: It‘s the second high-profile journalist the network’s new leadership has cut amid its attempt to make the network appear less polarizing.
Details: Harwood joined CNN in 2020 from CNBC, where he served as chief White House correspondent.
- A source told Axios that Harwood still had at least two years left on his contract with CNN.
What they’re saying: “Today's my last day at CNN … proud of the work … thanks to my colleagues … i've been lucky to serve the best in American media - St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN … look forward to figuring out what's next,” Harwood tweeted on Friday.
- “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best,” a CNN spokesperson said.
Between the lines: The move comes weeks after the network abruptly fired its chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, who had more than three years left on his contract.
- CNN also cancelled the Sunday morning show hosted by Stelter called “Reliable Sources,” one of the oldest-running programs on the network.
The big picture: The high-profile talent cuts come amid major changes at CNN under its new leadership.
- Chris Licht, CNN's new CEO, has made changes to curb the alarmist tone of CNN’s coverage, including cutting back on the use of breaking news banners.
- Axios reported that Licht has been evaluating whether personalities and programming that grew polarizing during the Trump era could remain a good fit for the network.
