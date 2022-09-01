Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the Jan. 6 select committee, Politico reports.

Why it matters: The lawsuit will set up a legal battle between Mastriano, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, and the Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump's actions on Jan. 6.

Driving the news: Mastriano filed the suit in federal court Thursday naming the committee as a defendant. Members of the panel and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), were also named.

The Pennsylvania state senator argues in the lawsuit that the Jan. 6 committee doesn't have the authority "to conduct a compelled deposition" of Mastriano "or any other witness who does not consent to being deposed."

Mastriano has asked for a judge to order the panel not to require him for a deposition, according to Politico. He has also asked for the Jan. 6 panel to pay his legal fees.

Mastriano's office and the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Context: Mastriano visited the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, per Axios Philadelphia.

In February, Jan. 6 asked him to submit documents and a testimony for the investigation. He later submitted a number of documents to the panel, signaling that he was willing to participate in an interview, according to Politico.

He spoke with the Jan. 6 committee in a private meeting back in August but his interview was cut short since his attorney, Timothy Parlatore, argued about the terms of his appearance at the interview, AP reports.

Mastriano wanted to record the interview, but the committee has not allowed that to happen in other interviews, per the New York Times.

He said soon after that he planned to challenge the committee's rules and decisions for conducting interviews, Penn Live reports.

State of play: Trump endorsed Mastriano for the upcoming gubernatorial midterm election against Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Mastriano has been trying to quell his "firebrand conservative tone" for November’s upcoming midterm elections, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Go deeper: GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor posed in Confederate outfit