15 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Trump endorses Doug Mastriano for governor of Pennsylvania
Former President Trump endorsed Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor on Saturday.
Why it matters: Mastriano, who was present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has sought to undermine the 2020 election results and has proposed defying Pennsylvania's popular vote outcome in future elections.
- Axios' Jonathan Swan first reported that Trump was leaning towards endorsing Mastriano Friday.
- He's a highly controversial figure, and Democrats see him as beatable in a general election, while Republicans fear him leading the ticket.
What they're saying: Trump said in a statement that Mastriano "is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him."
The big picture: Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited, and his successor will determine the political dynamics of the state, Axios' Taylor Allen reports.
- The race could also ultimately decide the fate of abortion rights in the state.
