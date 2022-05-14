Trump endorses Doug Mastriano for governor of Pennsylvania

Former President Trump endorsed Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor on Saturday.

Why it matters: Mastriano, who was present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has sought to undermine the 2020 election results and has proposed defying Pennsylvania's popular vote outcome in future elections.

Axios' Jonathan Swan first reported that Trump was leaning towards endorsing Mastriano Friday.

He's a highly controversial figure, and Democrats see him as beatable in a general election, while Republicans fear him leading the ticket.

What they're saying: Trump said in a statement that Mastriano "is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him."

The big picture: Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited, and his successor will determine the political dynamics of the state, Axios' Taylor Allen reports.

The race could also ultimately decide the fate of abortion rights in the state.

