15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump endorses Doug Mastriano for governor of Pennsylvania

Jacob Knutson
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano speaking at a rally in Harrisburg in June 2021.
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano speaking at a rally in Harrisburg in June 2021. Photo: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Trump endorsed Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor on Saturday.

Why it matters: Mastriano, who was present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has sought to undermine the 2020 election results and has proposed defying Pennsylvania's popular vote outcome in future elections.

  • Axios' Jonathan Swan first reported that Trump was leaning towards endorsing Mastriano Friday.
  • He's a highly controversial figure, and Democrats see him as beatable in a general election, while Republicans fear him leading the ticket.

What they're saying: Trump said in a statement that Mastriano "is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him."

The big picture: Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited, and his successor will determine the political dynamics of the state, Axios' Taylor Allen reports.

  • The race could also ultimately decide the fate of abortion rights in the state.

