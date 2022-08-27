GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor posed in Confederate outfit

Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano previously posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the U.S. Army War College, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Mastriano, who is currently the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, has been endorsed by former President Trump in the upcoming election against Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Driving the news: The photo, obtained by Reuters through the Freedom of Information Act, shows Mastriano at the Department of Military Strategy, Planning and Operations, where he previously worked as a professor.

The faculty were offered the opportunity to pose as a historic figure for the photo. At least 15 of the people in the photo are seen wearing normal outfits. Mastriano is the only one in the photo seen wearing a Confederate uniform.

The photo was taken during the 2013-2014 school year during the Obama administration.

The Pentagon issued a de facto ban on displaying the Confederate flag in 2020, per AP.

Worth noting: Mastriano currently serves a district that includes Gettysburg, which was the location of the Civil War's bloodiest battle, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

What they're saying: Mastriano retweeted a statement from senior advisor Jenna Ellis, who said the state senator "apparently once posed as a civil war historical figure for a photo."

"The left wants to erase history," she said. She then invited Reuters "to go on a Gettysburg tour with Doug. You’ll learn a lot!"

Mastriano's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Army War College said it removed the photo from its wall after Reuters reached out, per CNN.

"The faculty photo did not get the team's attention; the photo has since been removed because it does not meet AWC values," the college told Reuters.

Context: Mastriano "has attempted to moderate his firebrand conservative tone for November’s general election," the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "But he has a long digital and paper trail of making controversial statements that come back to haunt his campaign."

Mastriano was on the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2022, per Axios Philadelphia. He appeared before the Jan. 6 committee but his interview was cut short.

