Three American service members were injured in Syria in two separate rocket attacks by suspected Iran-backed militants on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.

The big picture: The latest in a series of attacks on American personnel to be linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard came hours after the U.S. military launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria.

The U.S. military strikes were in response to an attack against American personnel by Iran-backed groups on Aug. 15, according to CENTCOM. Tehran publicly denied any involvement with the groups on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The first of the attacks saw several rockets land inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco in northeast Syria about 7:20pm, per a U.S. Central Command statement.

Additional rockets "landed in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village" soon after, according to CENTCOM.

"One U.S. service member in Mission Support Site Conoco was treated for a minor injury and has been returned to duty," the statement noted. "Two others are under evaluation for minor injuries."

U.S. forces used attack helicopters to respond to the attack, "destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets," CENTCOM said. "Initial assessments indicate that two or three suspected Iran-backed militants conducting one of the attacks were killed during the U.S. response."

Between the lines: The attacks occurred as American, European and Iranian officials hold negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that then-President Trump withdrew the U.S. from.

What they're saying: "The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we will continue to take the measures necessary to protect and defend our people," CENTCOM said in its statement.

Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, during a briefing on Wednesday: "We're not going to tolerate attacks by Iran-backed forces on our forces anywhere in the world to include in Syria, and we won't hesitate to protect ourselves and take additional measures as appropriate."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani in a statement denied Tehran was linked to the groups the U.S. targeted in Syria and condemned what he called the U.S. Army's "aggression against the people and infrastructure of Syria."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.