U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in Syria

The U.S. military said it launched "precision airstrikes" against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria early Wednesday.

Driving the news: President Biden directed the strikes in Deir ez-Zor, which "targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The strikes follow an attack against U.S. personnel by Iran-backed groups on Aug. 15, according to the statement.

What they're saying: "Today's strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel. The United States took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties," said CENTCOM spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino.