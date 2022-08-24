Fighting breaks out in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Fighting erupted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, ending a months-long ceasefire.

Driving the news: Both sides blamed each other for the outbreak in fighting, with each saying the other had attacked first, Reuters reported.

The violence is a significant blow to mediation efforts and comes after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said last week that Tigrayan authorities were "refusing to accept peace talks," AP reported.

A letter dated Tuesday and signed by Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael stated that Tigray leaders had conducted two rounds of direct talks with government forces but that “unacceptable conditions have been inserted into the peace process" and urged intervention by the international community, AP reported, noting the letter had been shared with them.

A ceasefire between the two sides had been announced in March, per Reuters.

The big picture: Fighting broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region in November 2020 and has led to what the UN has described as a de facto aid blockade.