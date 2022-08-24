Democrats eye top spot on oversight panel after Maloney loss
Several House Democrats are eyeing the top spot on the House Oversight and Governmental Reform Committee just one day after Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee's current chair, lost her primary.
Why it matters: If Republicans win the House majority in November, the panel's ranking member will be Democrats' point-person on countering a vast array of planned probes into the Biden administration.
- Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is planning investigations into everything from Hunter Biden to the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.
Driving the news: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)'s name "has been floated in conversations about the top spot on Oversight given his leadership as Chair of the House Oversight Environmental subcommittee," a Democratic House aide told Axios.
- The aide added that "no decisions have been made" as to whether Khanna will vie for the gavel.
The backdrop: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who chairs the subcommittee on governmental operations, announced in a statement on Wednesday that he was running for the top spot.
- "We need a tested leader who will not be timid in the face of Republican insurrectionists," he said. "I believe I can be that leader."
- Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), the chair of the national security subcommittee, announced his run in a letter to colleagues, according to Punchbowl News.
- Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who chairs the civil rights and civil liberties subcommittee, told Punchbowl he's "strongly considering" a run.
What’s next: The role will be chosen by a vote of Democratic committee members at the start of the next Congress.