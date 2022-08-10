Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are preparing an investigation into the National Archives and Records Administration in response to the FBI’s search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Why it matters: The probe adds to an already sprawling array of investigations into the Biden administration planned by Republicans if they retake the House next year.

It also follows a flurry of GOP demands for information about the Mar-a-Lago search — and efforts to discredit the FBI.

Driving the news: The 19 Republicans on the panel sent a letter to acting Archivist of the United States Debra Wall, NARA's chief administrator, requesting the preservation of documents related to the search — a signal of potential subpoenas to come.

"Committee Republicans demand answers about the FBI and NARA’s investigation of President Trump and any coordination between the two agencies," they wrote.

Materials sought by the committee members include communications between the two agencies, NARA documents related to Trump, and documents outlining NARA's process for collecting documents after a president leaves office.

The letter also requests a briefing to members by Aug. 17.

Flashback: Hours after news of the search broke on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed to have a Republican House majority "conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned."

Context: The search warrant was executed as part of the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.

The National Archives have tried without success since last May to recover documents Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

The big picture: The Oversight letter dovetails with a similar preservation request sent by House Intelligence Committee ranking member Mike Turner (R-Ohio) to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday.