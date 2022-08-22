Kansas vote recount confirms results backing abortion rights

Kansas officials confirmed a vote upholding abortion rights following a partial recount Sunday, per AP.

Driving the news: Officials reviewed the ballots of nine of Kansas' 105 counties at the request of Melissa Leavitt after voters this month rejected an amendment that would have eliminated the right to an abortion from the state's constitution.

By the numbers: Voters rejected the amendment by roughly 165,000 votes with some 922,000 ballots cast in the traditionally conservative state.

The outcome of the recount by hand resulted in fewer than 60 votes changing, the Kansas City Star reports.

The big picture: Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion legislation following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez notes.

The state granted Leavitt a recount under a law requiring those who request one prove they can cover costs. State counties would only pay if the result changed.

