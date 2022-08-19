Opponents, advocates spent $22 million on Kansas abortion vote

More than $22 million was spent on a ballot question this month regarding an amendment that would have gotten rid of abortion protections in the state's constitution, per AP.

Driving the news: Abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on a campaign that successfully defeated the proposed amendment, while abortion opponents backing the measure spent nearly $11.1 million, AP reported, citing finance reports.

Of note: Oscar-winning film director Steven Spielberg contributed $25,000 to the effort opposing the proposed amendment, AP reported. Spielberg's wife, actress Kate Capshaw, also gave another $25,000.

Former New York City Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg contributed $1.25 million.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, which finances liberal causes, gave about $1.5 million, according to AP.

The other side: Roman Catholic dioceses and the Kansas Catholic Conference contributed more than $4.3 million to efforts supporting the proposed amendment.

The big picture: It was the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that U.S. voters cast ballots on abortion.

Background: On Aug. 2, Kansas voters rejected the amendment that would have added language to the state Constitution that said that "[b]ecause Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion."