Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) gave a defiant concession speech following her Republican primary loss to her Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman in Wyoming on Tuesday night.

What she's saying: "Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again," Cheney said. "But it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. That was a path I could and would not take."

The big picture: The former No. 3 House Republican's role as vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot and her outspoken criticism of former President Trump have made her a pariah within her party, per Axios Alayna Treene.

What we're watching: Cheney has hinted previously she's open to a possible 2024 presidential run and she gave indications of this again in her speech.