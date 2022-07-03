1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Liz Cheney: "I haven't made a decision" about 2024 presidential run
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) acknowledged the possibility of a presidential run in 2024 in an interview with ABC News on Sunday, but said she hasn't "made a decision about that yet."
Why it matters: If she chooses to run, Cheney would join a 2024 Republican field rapidly shaping up, dominated by former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.
- This isn't the first time Cheney has left the door open to a possible 2024 presidential run.
What they're saying: "I'll make a decision about ’24 down the road," Cheney said.
- "I think about it less in terms of a decision about running for office, and more in terms of, you know, as an American – and as somebody who's in a position of public trust now, how do I make sure that I'm doing everything I can to do the right thing; to do what I know is right for the country, and, and to protect our Constitution," she added.
The big picture: For the time being, Cheney said she remains focused on winning her upcoming Wyoming primary and her work on the Jan. 6 committee.
- "The single most important thing is protecting the nation from Donald Trump. And I think that that matters to us as Americans more than anything else, and that's why my work on the committee is so important," she said.
- Cheney argued that the Republican party "can't survive" if Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024.
- "Those of us who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to lead the party back to what it can be, and to reject...so much of the toxin and the vitriol."