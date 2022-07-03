Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Liz Cheney: "I haven't made a decision" about 2024 presidential run

Ivana Saric
Liz Cheney interview
ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl interviews Congresswoman Liz Cheney at The Reagan Library in Simi Valley, CA on June 29. Photo: Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) acknowledged the possibility of a presidential run in 2024 in an interview with ABC News on Sunday, but said she hasn't "made a decision about that yet."

Why it matters: If she chooses to run, Cheney would join a 2024 Republican field rapidly shaping up, dominated by former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

What they're saying: "I'll make a decision about ’24 down the road," Cheney said.

  • "I think about it less in terms of a decision about running for office, and more in terms of, you know, as an American – and as somebody who's in a position of public trust now, how do I make sure that I'm doing everything I can to do the right thing; to do what I know is right for the country, and, and to protect our Constitution," she added.

The big picture: For the time being, Cheney said she remains focused on winning her upcoming Wyoming primary and her work on the Jan. 6 committee.

  • "The single most important thing is protecting the nation from Donald Trump. And I think that that matters to us as Americans more than anything else, and that's why my work on the committee is so important," she said.
  • Cheney argued that the Republican party "can't survive" if Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024.
  • "Those of us who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to lead the party back to what it can be, and to reject...so much of the toxin and the vitriol."
