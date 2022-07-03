Liz Cheney: "I haven't made a decision" about 2024 presidential run

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) acknowledged the possibility of a presidential run in 2024 in an interview with ABC News on Sunday, but said she hasn't "made a decision about that yet."

Why it matters: If she chooses to run, Cheney would join a 2024 Republican field rapidly shaping up, dominated by former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

This isn't the first time Cheney has left the door open to a possible 2024 presidential run.

What they're saying: "I'll make a decision about ’24 down the road," Cheney said.

"I think about it less in terms of a decision about running for office, and more in terms of, you know, as an American – and as somebody who's in a position of public trust now, how do I make sure that I'm doing everything I can to do the right thing; to do what I know is right for the country, and, and to protect our Constitution," she added.

The big picture: For the time being, Cheney said she remains focused on winning her upcoming Wyoming primary and her work on the Jan. 6 committee.