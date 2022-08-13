White House condemns "reprehensible" attack on author Salman Rushdie

The Biden administration on Saturday condemned the attack of British author Salman Rushdie, calling it "reprehensible."

Driving the news: "This act of violence is appalling," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement. "All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery. "

Sullivan thanked first responders and police for their response to the attack.

Catch up quick: Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on Friday while he was on stage at an event in New York.

Attendees detained the suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar. He was then taken into police custody.

A doctor in the audience treated Rushdie after the attack. The author was then taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, told the New York Times that the author is currently on a ventilator and will likely lose an eye. His liver was damaged in the attack as well, Wylie said.

The big picture: Rushdie spent years in hiding after receiving death threats and a bounty for his murder due to the book "The Satanic Verses," which he wrote based on the life of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.