36 mins ago - Politics & Policy
White House condemns "reprehensible" attack on author Salman Rushdie
The Biden administration on Saturday condemned the attack of British author Salman Rushdie, calling it "reprehensible."
Driving the news: "This act of violence is appalling," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement. "All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery. "
- Sullivan thanked first responders and police for their response to the attack.
Catch up quick: Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on Friday while he was on stage at an event in New York.
- Attendees detained the suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar. He was then taken into police custody.
- A doctor in the audience treated Rushdie after the attack. The author was then taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery.
- Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, told the New York Times that the author is currently on a ventilator and will likely lose an eye. His liver was damaged in the attack as well, Wylie said.
The big picture: Rushdie spent years in hiding after receiving death threats and a bounty for his murder due to the book "The Satanic Verses," which he wrote based on the life of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.
- The book is widely considered to be "blasphemous" among many Muslims. It is banned across many nations.