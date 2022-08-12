Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

British author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday, according to AP.

The big picture: A man rushed the stage and began punching or stabbing the author as he was being introduced to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

Rushdie either fell or was pulled to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.