Skip to main content
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Jacob Knutson
Author Salman Rushdie posing with a book in London in October 2019.
Author Salman Rushdie posing with a book in London in October 2019. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

British author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at an event in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday, according to AP.

The big picture: A man rushed the stage and began punching or stabbing the author as he was being introduced to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

  • Rushdie either fell or was pulled to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper