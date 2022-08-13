A suspect has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing author Salman Rushdie in the neck and abdomen Friday, New York State Police said Friday.

The big picture: Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, told the New York Times that the author is still on a ventilator and that he will likely lose an eye because of the attack. His liver was also damaged, Wylie said.

Details: New York police officials said in an update Saturday that the suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, had been arrested on attempted murder and assault charges.

Matar was arraigned on Saturday.

New York State Police pointed to its press release when asked for comment.

Catch up quick: Rushdie was attacked Friday while on stage at a speaking event in New York.

Audience members intervened and restrained the attacker, police said Friday.

“It took like five men to pull him away and he was still stabbing,” Linda Abrams, who attended the lecture, told the Times. “He was just furious, furious. Like intensely strong and just fast.”

Rushdie spent years in hiding after he was threatened for his book "The Satanic Verses," which is based on the life of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Many Muslims consider the book to be "blasphemous."

What they're saying: "This act of violence is appalling," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement. "All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery. "