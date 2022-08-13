"Harry Potter" writer J.K. Rowling received a public threat after condemning the attack on British author Salman Rushdie.

The big picture: Multiple authors weighed in on the attack on Rushdie, denouncing any violence against authors and writers.

Driving the news: Rowling said the attack on Rushdie — who was stabbed at an event in New York Friday afternoon and remains hospitalized — was "horrifying."

"Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok," she wrote.

“Don’t worry you are next," replied a user under the name Meer Asif Aziz, who was described as a "student, social activist, political activist and research activist" in his Twitter bio, per Deadline.

Rowling asked Twitter Support for help. She later said police were involved.

State of play: Other popular authors have weighed in on the attack on Rushdie.