Congress sends $740 billion tax, health and climate bill to Biden's desk

The House of Representatives on Friday passed Democrats' $740 billion tax, health care and climate bill, which now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature.

Why it matters: The bill's passage notches a big legislative victory for Democrats with the midterms approaching and delivers on several longstanding liberal policy goals.

Driving the news: The bill passed 220-207 with all Republicans voting against it.

The details: By far the largest spending provision in the bill is nearly $370 billion to combat climate change, including tax credits and funding for renewable energy, electric vehicles and energy-efficient home improvements, as well as incentives for companies to cut methane emissions. It also:

Extends enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs and requires drug companies to pay rebates for raising prices faster than inflation.

Imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations making $1 billion or more in annual profits and a 1% fee on stock buybacks.

Invests $80 billion in the Internal Revenue Service to crack down on tax evasion by the wealthy and corporations.

What they're saying: "This landmark [legislation] that we send to the president's desk is a resounding victory for America's families starting at their kitchen table," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a floor speech.

Swing-seat Democrats told Axios they think the bill will boost them on the campaign trail.

"The prescription drug portions in particular are really going to be impactful," said Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), adding she got almost 1,000 calls in the last few days urging her to vote yes for those provisions, "which is high for us."

But, Slotkin added, the bill won't just sell itself: "We need to explain it because we live in a world where, if you don't message, someone else will do it on your behalf."

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) told Axios: “Results get results … This is going to be a shot in the arm to Democrats everywhere.”

The other side: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in a floor speech, called the legislation "the largest tone-deaf bill I've ever seen in this chamber in 232 years."

"They are choosing to spend the session by spending half a trillion dollars more of your money, raising taxes on the middle class and giving handouts to their liberal allies."

The backdrop: The bill was rolled out last month as a compromise between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

It passed the Senate 51-50 with support from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

Yes, but: The bill falls far short of what most Democrats had hoped for when Biden took office last January.