1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former sheriff pardoned by Trump loses political bid for a third time

Rebecca Falconer
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during the Mother of All Rallies at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on September 8, 2018.
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2018. Photo: Emily Molli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who in 2017 became the first person that then-President Trump pardoned, on Wednesday lost his third attempt at a political comeback, per AP.

Driving the news: The 90-year-old, who was previously an influential figure in Republican politics known for his hardline stance on immigration, lost the Fountain Hills mayoral race incumbent Ginny Dickey.

The big picture: Arpaio lost his attempt for a seventh term as Maricopa County sheriff in 2016 and was convicted of criminal contempt by a federal judge a year later.

