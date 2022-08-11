Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who in 2017 became the first person that then-President Trump pardoned, on Wednesday lost his third attempt at a political comeback, per AP.

Driving the news: The 90-year-old, who was previously an influential figure in Republican politics known for his hardline stance on immigration, lost the Fountain Hills mayoral race incumbent Ginny Dickey.

The big picture: Arpaio lost his attempt for a seventh term as Maricopa County sheriff in 2016 and was convicted of criminal contempt by a federal judge a year later.

After Trump pardoned him, Arpaio lost an Arizona Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 and in 2020 he failed in his bid for the Maricopa County sheriff’s post.

