A commercial real estate firm said Monday that it has turned over some 36,000 documents on its appraisal of Trump Organization properties to the New York Attorney General's office.

Driving the news: Cushman & Wakefield was held in contempt last month and ordered to pay $10,000 a day after it failed to turn over documents subpoenaed by Attorney General Letitia James in an investigation into former President Trump's business.

The attorney general's office said it discovered "serious problems" with some of Cushman & Wakefield appraisals for the Trump Organization, including for 40 Wall Street, his Seven Springs property in New York, and his Los Angeles golf club, according to NBC News, which first reported the story.

What they're saying: "Cushman has fully responded to the OAG subpoena that was recently at issue, and Cushman is pleased that OAG has fulfilled our agreement by asking the Court to dissolve its previous Contempt Order," a company spokesperson said in an email to Axios on Monday.

"Standing by the work of our appraisers, Cushman has gone to great expense and effort to identify, collect, review and produce the massive set of documents requested by the OAG," the statement reads. "We will continue to work in good faith with the OAG.”

In a letter to the judge last Friday, AG James wrote that it had received the documents. The attorney general requested the court "dissolve the Contempt Order and hold any contempt purged, without any fines due or owing."

The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating Trump's business practices for over three years.