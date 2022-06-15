New York's highest court rejected former President Trump's attempt to avoid testifying in state Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into his business.

Why it matters: James has alleged that the Trump Organization "used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits." The former president and his two elder children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are scheduled to testify under oath on July 15.

What they're saying: The New York Court of Appeals said Tuesday that no "substantial constitutional question" would justify its intervention.

An intermediate appellate court last month upheld a February decision enforcing the subpoena for Trump's testimony.

The big picture: Trump, who claims the investigation is politically motivated, had previously made an unsuccessful bid to sue James in a separate effort to stop the probe.