Gavin Newsom uses health care to boost visibility

As California Gov. Gavin Newsom positioned himself as the "national Democratic Party pit bull" over the last couple of years, no set of issues has been more important than health care, according to California Healthline's Angela Hart.

Why it matters: Newsom hasn't spelled out his national aspirations, but this all appears to be pointing toward a presidential campaign.

The big picture: In recent months, Newsom encouraged Floridians to move to California in an attack ad and took out full-page ads in Texas newspapers criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott on gun laws and reproductive rights.

He's put pressure on Hollywood to avoid doing business in states that have banned abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

He signed a gun control bill modeled after Texas' abortion ban.

And he's been spending time pointing out his accomplishments in health care, such as the state's entry into the prescription generic drug market, its coverage expansions and its COVID pandemic response.

What they're saying: "Political strategists and national health care experts say health care is a winning issue for the Democratic Party as it readies for a midterm election battle in November — and as Democrats seek a strategy to retain the White House in 2024. And they say Newsom could be a strong contender," per California Healthline.