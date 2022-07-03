California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running ads in Florida over the Fourth of July weekend attacking the Republican Party.

Driving the news: The Democratic governor, who is running for reelection in California, encouraged Floridians to join him in California.

What he's saying: "Freedom is under attack in your state," Newsom said in the advertisement. "Your Republican leaders, they're banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors."

"I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight or join us in California where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love," he added. "Don't let them take your freedom."

The big picture: The move is similar to New York City Mayor Eric Adam's campaign in the spring, in which he placed billboards across Florida opposing the state's "Don't Say Gay" law and encouraging Floridians to move to New York City.