California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he supports legislation that would provide $1.65 billion in new TV and movie tax credits for film and television creators, hoping to bring Hollywood studios back to California for production.

Why it matters: In announcing his support, Newsom put pressure on Hollywood to avoid doing business in states that “have waged a cruel assault on essential rights" after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Newsom specifically said states Georgia and Oklahoma "are quickly moving to strip reproductive freedom." Both states have restrictive abortion laws.

"You can protect your workers, or continue to support anti-abortion states that rule with hatred," Newsom tweeted.

Details: The bill endorsed by Newsom would offer $330 million annually in tax credits to film, TV and media productions filming in California through 2030, which is when the program was originally set to expire, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Extending this program will help ensure California’s world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse, inclusive workforce,” Newsom wrote.

The big picture: Newsom is looking to lure Hollywood studios away from states like Georgia, which has emerged as a major filming destination due to the state's tax credit program, Variety reports.

Producers and studios should "take stock of your values — and those of your employees — when doing business in those states," he said.

