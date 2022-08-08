Firefighters in Denver rescued multiple people from their vehicles over Sunday night, as the National Weather Service warned monsoonal showers and thunderstorms could trigger flash flooding and "debris flows" from the Four Corners region into the Southwest.

The big picture: Flood-ravaged Kentucky was still under threat from another deluge, as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepared to visit the state, after at least 37 people died in the catastrophic weather in Appalachia last week.

A National Weather Service map of the U.S. showing a there's a moderate risk of excessive rainfall in several U.S. states. Photo: NWS/Twitter

The NWS in Jackson said there's "a persistent threat of thunderstorms" for the area through Sunday, which "could bring locally heavy rainfall, leading to potential high water issues."

Meanwhile, the Denver Fire Department told 9News a baby was among at least 19 people rescued during a massive storm that triggered heavy rains and flooding in Denver-area streets, forcing the closure of parts of Interstate 25.

Showers and "a few storms" were lingering in several places in the Denver area overnight, said the NWS in a tweet warning urging drivers to "avoid driving on flooded roadways."

Threat level: "Moisture pooling along the front will aid in producing showers and thunderstorms over parts of the Great Lakes/Upper Mississippi Valley to the Central High Plains that will move eastward with the front through Tuesday," according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

"Some of the storms will produce heavy rain," the forecast added.

Of note: The WPC said there's a moderate risk of excessive rainfall from the thunderstorms over parts of the Upper Great Lakes and Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley through Monday morning.

The associated heavy rain "will create numerous areas of flash flooding."

The WPC said there's a slight risk of excessive rainfall and, consequently, flash flooding over parts of the Southwest and parts of the central and southern Rockies and Central High Plains through Monday morning.

Context: Climate change is ratcheting up the severity of multiple extreme weather events like flooding, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

