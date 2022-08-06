Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of the ten House Republicans who voted for former President Trump’s impeachment, on Friday beat back a challenge by a Trump-endorsed Republican challenger and will advance to the general election, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: The result is a blow to Trump, who has made it his mission this year to oust critics within the GOP – particularly those who voted for impeachment – and replace them with loyalists.

He has also used the strength of his endorsement in Republican primaries as a proxy for his lasting grip on the Republican Party.

Driving the news: Newhouse and businessman Doug White, a Democrat, are set to square off in the general election.

State of play: Newhouse beat back challenges from several Republicans running to his right, including Trump-endorsed Loren Culp, a retired police chief and former Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Among the other five Republican candidates in the blanket primary was Jerrod Sessler, a former NASCAR driver who won endorsements from Trump allies Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Yes, but: Unlike with his support for challengers to other foes such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Trump put comparatively little time and effort into boosting Culp.

That’s likely in part because, unlike Cheney, a member of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, Newhouse has kept a low profile since the impeachment vote.

The intrigue: In the weeks leading up to the race, a blitz of outside PAC money funded by hidden donors sought to buoy Newhouse’s campaign in the key Congressional race.

What’s next: The sprawling, rural central Washington district is the most Republican-leaning seat in the state, having voted for Trump in 2020 by 19 points – making Newhouse heavily favored to win reelection in November.