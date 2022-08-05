The first weekend in August is the biggest for tax-free shopping with a dozen states holding sales tax holidays.

Why it matters: Families, who are already grappling with higher prices for school supplies and clothes amid inflation, get a short tax break when stocking up this weekend.

Dates and the items exempt from tax vary by state, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators.

Meanwhile, Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not have statewide sales tax though Alaska allows localities to charge local taxes, according to the Tax Foundation.

State of play: The foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, says sales tax holidays shift the timing of purchases and are “an inefficient response to inflation that encourage spending to be concentrated in a limited window at a time when supply chains are already strained.”

Sales tax holidays include online purchases

Not every town and county will participate in the sales tax holidays and not every item is included.

Sales tax is also waived for online shopping during the holidays.

Arkansas tax-free weekend

Arkansas holds its annual sales tax holiday on the first weekend of August each year for two days.

Tax-free items:

Clothing and shoes: Less than $100 per item

Clothing accessories or equipment: Less than $50 per item

School supplies and electronic devices used by students for study are also included, the state said.

Florida tax-free shopping 2022

The Sunshine State's 14-day sales tax holiday wraps up Sunday but continues to waive sales tax on diapers and baby clothes through June 30, 2023.

Tax-free items:

Most school supplies: $50 or less

Clothing, footwear and accessories: $100 or less

Computers and accessories for personal use: $1,500 or less

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles: $30 or less

Illinois tax holiday

Illinois kicks off its 10-day tax holiday for back-to-school shopping Friday, which runs through Aug. 14.

Context: It's not a tax freeze but the state sales tax will be lowered from 6.25% to 1.25% through Aug. 14 on most back-to-school eligible items, Justin Kaufmann and Monica Eng write for Axios Chicago.

The tax break covers eligible items under $125, including:

Shoes

Shorts, pants and dresses

Various school supplies

Iowa tax-free weekend

The Hawkeye State's tax holiday is held annually on the first weekend in August and is two days, Friday and Saturday.

No state or local option sales tax will be collected on clothing or footwear less than $100, according to the state.

Missouri sales tax holiday

Several cities, counties and districts have elected not to participate in Missouri’s three-day tax holiday, which runs Friday through Sunday.

Tax-free items:

Clothing: $100 or less

Personal computers: Up to $1,500

School supplies: Not to exceed $50 per purchase.

Computer software: Up to $350

Graphing calculators: Up to $150

New Mexico tax holiday weekend

New Mexico waives sales tax, which ranges from 5% to more than 9%, Friday through Sunday for its annual back-to-school Gross Receipt Tax holiday.

Tax-free items:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

Computers: Under $1,000

Computer hardware: Under $500

School supplies: Under $30

Ohio tax-free weekend

Ohio has had a permanent sales tax holiday since 2019 that is held on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of August each year.

Tax-free items:

Clothing: $75 or less

School supplies and instructional materials: $20 or less

Oklahoma tax-free shopping

Oklahoma's three-day sales tax holiday starts Friday and ends Sunday.

Tax-free items:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

South Carolina tax holiday 2022

South Carolina's annual tax holiday first started in 2000 and this year's holiday is from Friday through Sunday.

Tax-free items:

Computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items, regardless of price.

Texas tax-free weekend

Texas' sales tax holiday starts Friday and runs through Sunday on clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.

Tax-free items:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

School supplies and backpacks: Less than $100

Virginia tax holiday 2022

Virginia’s three-day sales tax holiday — Friday through Sunday — waives tax on school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items as well as Energy Star and WaterSense products.

Tax-free items:

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

School supplies: $20 or less

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products: Portable generators up to $1,000; gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less; other specified hurricane preparedness items, $60 or less per item.

Energy Star and WaterSense products: $2,500 or less per item

West Virginia tax-free weekend

West Virginia's state sales tax holiday runs Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

Tax-free items:

Clothing: Up to $125

School supplies: $50 or less

Laptop and tablet computers: $500 or less

Sports equipment: $150 or less

Upcoming sales tax holidays

What's next: Massachusetts has a two-day holiday Aug. 13-14, Maryland has its tax week Aug. 14-20, Connecticut has its 22nd Sales Tax Week Aug. 21-27 and New Jersey has its first school tax holiday Aug. 27 through Sept. 5.