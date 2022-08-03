Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) slammed the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in a CNN interview Wednesday for spending almost half a million dollars on an ad that boosted Republican John Gibbs' profile in his challenge against incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.).

Driving the news: Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, lost the GOP nomination in his district to Gibbs on Tuesday night.

Kinzinger has criticized the DCCC ad, which aligned with Gibbs' own campaign messaging, for elevating the election denier and says it contributed to Meijer's loss.

What he's saying: "Don't keep coming to me, asking where are all the good Republicans that defend democracy, and then take your donors' money and spend half a million dollars promoting one of the worst election deniers that's out there," Kinzinger told CNN.

"If Peter's opponent wins [in November], the Democrats own that," he said. "The DCCC needs to be ashamed of themselves."

Worth noting: The Meijer-Gibbs contest is one of several races in which Democrats have meddled on behalf of far-right candidates in hopes of securing a more favorable matchup in November, Axios' Lachlan Markay reports.

The big picture: At least six of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year will not return next Congress — and that number is poised to rise.