Longtime Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was killed in a car crash in her district on Wednesday, according to local officials. She was 58.

Walorski and two of her staffers, Emma Thomson, 28, and Zachery Potts, 27, were killed when a car driving the opposite direction veered into oncoming traffic, the Elkhart County Sheriff's office said in a press release.

The driver of that car, Edith Schmucker, 56, was killed as well and an investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying: "Though we came from very different places politically, she was always prepared to work together where there was common ground, always decent and straightforward," tweeted Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, whose hometown of South Bend is in Walorski's district.

"She cared deeply about her work and her constituents," he added.

Tributes to Walorski from her Congressional colleagues poured in. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called her a "a good and honorable public servant." Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced the news "with a heavy heart."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown half-staff in Walorski's honor.

The big picture: Walorski’s death is another huge loss for the Hill community, which has dealt with the deaths of two other House members this year.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) passed away from cancer in February.

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), the longest-serving member of the House, died a month later after losing consciousness on a flight to his district.

The backdrop: Walorski was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee and has served in Congress since 2013.