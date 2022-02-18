Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies after cancer battle

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died Thursday. He was 59.

The news was confirmed in a Facebook post from his wife, former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan, Friday morning.

What they're saying: "Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota," Carnahan wrote. "Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country."

Context: The Faribault County Republican was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019.

Doctors successfully removed a kidney in late 2020, but he announced last summer that the cancer had returned.

Bio, in brief: The Blue Earth native, who was the son of GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Hagedorn, worked as an aide to GOP politicians and for the Department of Treasury before running for office.

After two unsuccessful bids, he was elected to represent southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in 2018. He won that race by less than 1,500 votes, flipping a seat that had been held by Democrats for more than a decade.

Hagedorn, who defeated DFL challenger Dan Feehan a second time in 2020 by a three-point margin, had signaled plans to run for re-election as recently as this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.