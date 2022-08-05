Police change account of car crash that killed Rep. Walorski

Police have changed their account of the car crash that led to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski's death (R), now saying the car occupied by Walorski crashed into another car after crossing the state highway's centerline.

Why it matters: The Elkhart County Sheriff's office initially said that Walorski and two of her staffers, Emma Thomson and Zachery Potts, were killed when a car driving the opposite direction veered into oncoming traffic in northern Indiana.

Potts was driving the vehicle at the time.

The driver of the other car, Edith Schmucker, was killed as well and an investigation is ongoing.

It's so far unclear why cars steered by Potts veered across the centerline, the sheriff's office said.

The big picture: Walorski’s death is another huge loss for the Hill community, which has suffered the deaths of two other House members this year.