China says military "won't sit idly by" if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warned Monday that its military "won't sit idly by" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visits Taiwan.
Driving the news: "Her stature as the No. 3 US official means a trip would be highly sensitive," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday during a press briefing, Bloomberg reports.
- "As to what measures, let's wait and see whether she insists on this visit."
The big picture: Lijian's remarks come as local media outlets in Taiwan and CNN have reported that Pelosi may stop in the self-governing island this week, despite warnings from Biden administration officials.
- President Biden and military officials have warned against traveling to Taiwan, as the Chinese government has threatened to take "strong and resolute measures" in response to such a trip.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping last week warned Biden not to "play with fire" over the democratic island.
- Pelosi has plans to travel to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan on a congressional trip this week to "reaffirm America's strong and unshakeable commitment to our allies and friends in the region."
Between the lines: If Pelosi visits, she'd be the highest-ranking U.S. lawmaker to go to Taiwan since former Speaker Newt Gingrich made the trip in 1997.
