The principal of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman was suspended with pay Monday, her attorney confirmed.

What they're saying: San Antonio-based attorney Ricardo Cedillo said in an emailed statement that Robb Elementary School principal Mandy Gutierrez had been "placed on administrative leave with pay today by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell." He declined to comment further.

The big picture: A special legislative investigation into the mass shooting said that Gutierrez and other staff knew before the May 24 massacre that there were problems with a lock on a door to the classroom where the shooting took place, but it wasn't fixed.

There was a "regrettable culture of noncompliance by school personnel who frequently propped doors open and deliberately circumvented locks," according to Texas House of Representatives report.

