Two people were killed and four others injured after gunfire broke in a Los Angeles park Sunday afternoon, authorities said, per the New York Times.

Details: Four males and three females were taken to local hospitals following the incident "at or near a car show" at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of L.A., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Officers responded to calls of "a shooting with multiple victims" at the park about 3:50 p.m., per a Los Angeles Police Department statement, which stressed it was not an active shooter situation.

The shooting occurred at the park's baseball diamond, according to early reports, per the Los Angeles Times. At least three of the patients are confirmed to have sustained gunshot injuries, the LAFD said.

What they're saying: LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said the incident arose from "a dispute between two parties," but "we don’t know how many shooters we have at this point," the L.A. Times reports.

