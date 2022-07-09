Group offers up to $250 for SCOTUS justices sightings after Kavanaugh protest

ShutDownDC, a liberal advocacy group in Washington, D.C., said on Friday that it will offer up to $250 to service industry workers in the District for every sighting of the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: This comes just days after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to exit a restaurant in D.C. after abortion rights protesters showed up outside the premises.

The group is specifically targeting Kavanaugh and fellow Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts.

What they're saying: "DC Service Industry Workers ... If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details!," ShutDownDC said in a tweet.

"We'll Venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message."

Twitter told Axios in an email that ShutDownDC's tweets are "not in violation of Twitter’s Safety policies."

The big picture: Prior to the Supreme Court overturning Roe, the federal government warned that there could be a potential surge in political violence once the ruling was handed down.

Between the lines: Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Liberate Abortion Campaign released a statement in late June saying they reject any and all threats of violence that come from the decision, adding that "[t]hey do not speak for us, our supporters, our communities, or our movement."