Group offers up to $250 for SCOTUS justices sightings after Kavanaugh protest
ShutDownDC, a liberal advocacy group in Washington, D.C., said on Friday that it will offer up to $250 to service industry workers in the District for every sighting of the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.
Driving the news: This comes just days after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to exit a restaurant in D.C. after abortion rights protesters showed up outside the premises.
- The group is specifically targeting Kavanaugh and fellow Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts.
What they're saying: "DC Service Industry Workers ... If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details!," ShutDownDC said in a tweet.
- "We'll Venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message."
- Twitter told Axios in an email that ShutDownDC's tweets are "not in violation of Twitter’s Safety policies."
The big picture: Prior to the Supreme Court overturning Roe, the federal government warned that there could be a potential surge in political violence once the ruling was handed down.
Between the lines: Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Liberate Abortion Campaign released a statement in late June saying they reject any and all threats of violence that come from the decision, adding that "[t]hey do not speak for us, our supporters, our communities, or our movement."