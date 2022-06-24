Abortion rights groups denounce threats of violence ahead of Roe decision

Three major abortion rights groups on Friday released a statement saying they reject any and all threats of violence as the Supreme Court readies to release a decision on a case that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: "We reject the tactics and threats of groups that use destruction and violence as a means to an end. They do not speak for us, our supporters, our communities, or our movement," Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Liberate Abortion Campaign said.

"We are committed to protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive freedoms through peaceful, non-violent organizing and activism."

"People deserve to both provide and access abortion care in a safe and supportive environment," the groups added.

The big picture: The federal government is preparing for a potential surge in political violence once the Supreme Court hands down the ruling that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, Axios' Sophia Cai and Stef Kight report.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating social-media threats to burn down or storm the Supreme Court building and murder justices and their clerks, as well as attacks targeting places of worship and abortion clinics.

More than two dozen Catholic organizations, anti-abortion centers and other conservative groups recently demanded the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute recent attacks on churches and anti-abortion pregnancy centers in the wake of the draft leak.

State of play: The abortion rights groups also pointed out that abortion providers and patients "have long faced daily threats and violence" from anti-abortion activists.

New data from the National Abortion Federation found that incidents of assault and battery against providers and patients increased 128% last year compared to 2020.

NAF experts said that they anticipate violence to increase following the Supreme Court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is evaluating the constitutionality Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban.

