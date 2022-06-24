Abortion rights groups denounce threats of violence ahead of Roe decision
Three major abortion rights groups on Friday released a statement saying they reject any and all threats of violence as the Supreme Court readies to release a decision on a case that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.
Driving the news: "We reject the tactics and threats of groups that use destruction and violence as a means to an end. They do not speak for us, our supporters, our communities, or our movement," Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Liberate Abortion Campaign said.
- "We are committed to protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive freedoms through peaceful, non-violent organizing and activism."
- "People deserve to both provide and access abortion care in a safe and supportive environment," the groups added.
The big picture: The federal government is preparing for a potential surge in political violence once the Supreme Court hands down the ruling that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, Axios' Sophia Cai and Stef Kight report.
- Law enforcement agencies are investigating social-media threats to burn down or storm the Supreme Court building and murder justices and their clerks, as well as attacks targeting places of worship and abortion clinics.
- More than two dozen Catholic organizations, anti-abortion centers and other conservative groups recently demanded the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute recent attacks on churches and anti-abortion pregnancy centers in the wake of the draft leak.
State of play: The abortion rights groups also pointed out that abortion providers and patients "have long faced daily threats and violence" from anti-abortion activists.
- New data from the National Abortion Federation found that incidents of assault and battery against providers and patients increased 128% last year compared to 2020.
- NAF experts said that they anticipate violence to increase following the Supreme Court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is evaluating the constitutionality Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban.
