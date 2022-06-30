Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, stands by her testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot, her lawyers said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Some Republicans disputed Hutchinson's testimony Tuesday of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, calling it "hearsay."

What they're saying: "Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol," Hutchinson's counsel Jody Hunt and William Jordan said in a statement to news outlets on Wednesday.

The big picture: Hutchinson testified that Trump was aware that some of the rallygoers had weapons, but he requested that the metal detectors to enter the Ellipse be removed.

She also testified that Trump lunged at his security detail when he learned he would not be taken to the Capitol during Jan. 6.

The other side: Trump wrote a series of disparaging posts on his Truth Social network following Hutchinson's testimony and claimed he "hardly knew her."

Several other Republicans also disputed Hutchinson's testimony, including the House Judiciary GOP which tweeted: "It’s literally all hearsay evidence."

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said in a radio interview that Hutchinson's allegations about the steering wheel incident were "almost inconceivable."

Representatives for Hutchinson did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

