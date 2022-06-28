Former Meadows aide: Trump said armed rallygoers “not there to hurt” him

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday that former President Trump was aware that some rallygoers had weapons, but he requested that the metal detectors to enter the Ellipse be removed anyways.

Driving the news: Hutchinson testified that she was “in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of, ‘You know, I don’t f-ing care that they have weapons."

"They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f-ing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the f-ing mags away,'" Hutchinson recalled Trump saying.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.