8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump-backed Illinois Rep. Mary Miller wins GOP primary

Monica Eng
Mary Miller. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Rep. Mary Miller won Illinois' GOP primary for the 15th congressional district after fellow House Rep. Rodney Davis conceded the race on Tuesday night.

The big picture: Miller's victory demonstrates the power of Trump's endorsement, even for a controversial candidate without strong local party backing.

Why it matters: This intraparty race between two Central Illinois incumbents was one of the state's most closely watched matchups.

Between the lines: Miller, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, had to overcome some notable public gaffes.

The intrigue: Davis co-chaired Trump's Illinois campaign in 2020 and even used pictures of the former president in his ads.

What's next: Miller will face Democrat Paul Lange for the seat in this largely conservative district.

