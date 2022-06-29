Trump-backed Illinois Rep. Mary Miller wins GOP primary

Rep. Mary Miller won Illinois' GOP primary for the 15th congressional district after fellow House Rep. Rodney Davis conceded the race on Tuesday night.

The big picture: Miller's victory demonstrates the power of Trump's endorsement, even for a controversial candidate without strong local party backing.

Why it matters: This intraparty race between two Central Illinois incumbents was one of the state's most closely watched matchups.

It was seen as a test of former President Trump's influence in the area.

And it attracted $11.5 million outside spending, according to Politico.

Between the lines: Miller, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, had to overcome some notable public gaffes.

She infamously told a Washington crowd in January 2021 that, "Hitler was right about one thing."

And last week, she called the Roe vs Wade repeal "a victory for white life," later saying she meant "right to life."

The intrigue: Davis co-chaired Trump's Illinois campaign in 2020 and even used pictures of the former president in his ads.

But the congressman also voted to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory and supported a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, angering Trump and leading Miller to label him a "RINO," (Republican in name only).

What's next: Miller will face Democrat Paul Lange for the seat in this largely conservative district.